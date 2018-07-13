Southampton Sign Defender Vestergaard

Southampton have announced the signing of defender Jannik Vestergaard from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 199cm tall centre-back has signed a four-year contract to move to St Mary's Stadium for an undisclosed fee.

Vestergaard, 25, was part of the Denmark team who reached the last 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Last season he started 32 Bundesliga matches and scored three goals to help Monchengladbach finish ninth.

"I knew of the interest before the World Cup," he told the club's official website.

"The club has followed me for quite some time and done a lot of scouting, which is also a good sign for me that they know my strengths and weaknesses."

He is Mark Hughes's fourth signing of the summer, after Stuart Armstrong, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Angus Gunn.

Vestergaard will join up with his new club next week.

Southampton start the 2018/19 Premier League at home to Burnley on Sunday 12 August.