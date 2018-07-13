Hearts Announce Transfer Of Winful Cobbinah

Accra Hearts of Oak has announced today that they have reached an agreement with Albanian side SK Tirana for the transfer of Midfield maestro Winful “the skillful” Cobbinah.

The transfer is almost complete now that the two clubs have reached an agreement. The deal to transfer the Hearts of Oak darling boy is now imminent, pending a medical which the player will undergo very soon with SK Tirana. It is also dependent on proper registration via the FIFA TMS System.

Club Football in the country is currently at a standstill following the Attorney General securing a court injunction on the Ghana Football Association (GFA). The move in conjunction with the Government decision to take steps to dissolve the troubled GFA has led to the suspension of all football related activities in the country.

The outgoing Winful Cobbinah treated fans of the League, particularly Hearts of Oak fans to some fantastic displays last season. Helping the Phobians to a top 4 finish as well as helping the team to FA cup final where they were unfortunately beaten by bitterest rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

In the same year, the playmaker was instrumental in the exploits of the Black Stars B team who triumphed in the WAFU Tournament which was held in the country. They team beat Nigeria in the final by 3 goals to 1. Of which Cobbinah scored in that particular match.

SK Tirana is an Albanian football club based in the country's capital city, Tirana. Playing in the Albanian Superliga, Tirana is considered the most successful club having won an impressive 51 recognized major domestic trophies. They play their home games at the Selman Stërmasi Stadium in Tirana.

