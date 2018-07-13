Jonathan Mensah: How Daniel Opare Helped Me Exchange Jersey With Ronaldo

Black Stars and Columbus Crew defender, Jonathan Mensah, has revealed that teammate Daniel Opare used his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo to help him exchange jerseys with the former Real Madrid man when Ghana played Portugal at the 2014 world cup.

Ghana lost the game 2-1 with Ronaldo scoring the winner. The result did not mean much though as both countries exited the competition.

But for the 28-year-old Mensah, who was 24 then, he made up for the disappointment of exiting the group stages with a “memorable” jersey swap with the superstar Portugal captain.

But he needed help from teammate Daniel Opare.

“I was like 'Can we change?' and he was like 'Yeah, sí sí! Sí, hermano!', Mensah recalled as quoted by columbuscrew.com. “I knew this guy, Daniel Opare, he was on our team and he played for Real Madrid youth and he knew him you know because Cristiano was on the senior team.

So, he was on the World Cup team with Ghana and after the game he said [to Ronaldo] 'Oh, my friend wants to change jerseys' and Ronaldo was like 'Yeah sure, sure.' Then we just changed jerseys and it was like something casual.”