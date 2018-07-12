Female Bodybuilder, Bambi, Takes On Arm Wrestling Challenge

Ghanaian female bodybuilding sensation, Bambi Bamfoe, has taken up a new challenge in arm wrestling as an addition to her sporting career.

Bambi, as she is affectionately called has begun training with the Athletes Brigade of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) and will make her maiden appearance at the Africa Armwrestling Championship to be held later this month.

When www.armwrestlingghana.com visited one of her training sessions, she said: “arm wrestling is an interesting sport which is easy to play and less expensive.”

She added that arm wrestling is an endurance sport and given her background in bodybuilding, she would love to do a dual sport considering arm-wrestling.

Bambi began her sporting career in 2010 and is currently a member of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA), a two-time bronze medallist for Arnold Classic.

She is also a bronze medallist at the Olympia Amateur Africa and a competitor at the IFBB Bikini competition in South Africa.

The renowned athlete is also a Health and Wellness Coordinator at Nyaho Medical Centre.

The Africa Armwrestling Championship dubbed 'ACCRA 2018' is scheduled to take place at the DG Hathramani Hall at the Accra Sports Stadium from July 26, 2018, to July 29, 2018.

The event is sponsored K-Balm Ointment from Kofikrom Pharmacy, Go On Energy Drink from Twellium Industries Limited with support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).