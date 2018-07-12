GFA workers Have Not Rejected Salaries – Oti Akenteng

Member of the FIFA/CAF liaison tea for Ghana, Francis Oti Akenteng has debunked reports in the media that workers of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have rejected Government’s initiative to pay their salaries for the month of June even though they have not been working.

Following the closure of the GFA to allow for steps to be taken by Government to dissolve the institution and possibly set up a new way, Government represented by the liaison team made up of Dr Kofi Amoah and Mr Oti Akenteng decided to pay the salaries of the affected workers of the FA for them to be able to take care of themselves. The move many believed to be in the right direction yesterday was reported to have been rejected by the workers unanimously after they held a meeting.

Speaking to Kumasi based Oyerepa FM on Thursday, Oti Akenteng who served as the technical director of the in-limbo Ghana Football Association, said that claims that workers have rejected the move from government lack any form of truth.

“It’s not true the GFA staff have rejected government’s attempt to pay their salaries, they are only asking government to let them know when they are resuming work”, Oti Akenteng confirmed.

He took the opportunity to explain that as it stands now, they are waiting on the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) to make available the computers at the FA in order for all the workers to be paid

“The accountant needs time to deal with the CID who are currently in possession of computers which contains information on salaries of staff”.

Earlier today, the Attorney General Madam Gloria Akuffo Addo and her deputy, Honorable Godfred Dame saw a court ruling go in their favour which has meant all assets of the GFA as it stands now has been frozen. With the registrar generals department names as a liquidator for the institution, it is clear the dissolution process is in motion and very soon everything will be done and over with.