PICTURES: Christian Atsu Starts Pre-Season With Newcastle United
Ghana international, Christian Atsu has kicked start pre-season with English Premier League side Newcastle United ahead of the new season.
The former Chelsea and FC Porto man is working to get himself in shape ahead of the brand new season.
