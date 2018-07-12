World Cup Anthem 'Colours' Is A Celebration Of Unity - Ms. Sabina Manu

Ms Sabina Manu, Trade Marketing Director, Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana has said that Coca-Cola's world cup anthem 'Colours' by Jason Derulo, which has gotten Ghanaians ready for the 2018 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) final, is a celebration of the excitement, vibrancy and unity in football.

In a release copied to GNA Sports, Coca-Cola through its FIFA World Cup anthem by Jason Derulo, is rallying fans around Ghana to get ready for the ultimate display of football supremacy to be held this weekend as Coca-Cola is calling upon football fans in Ghana to display their dancing skills by posting videos of themselves dancing to the song on the company's social media pages using the hashtag #Coca-Cola Colours Ghana.

According to the release, music, like sport, evokes passion and has always been an important component of FIFA World Cup campaigns in the past and this year's tournament is no different as 'Colours' with over 41 million views on YouTube has become popular on radio and TV stations across the country during this year's exciting World Cup, hosted by Russia and sponsored by Coca-Cola.

Ms Manu noted that 'the 2018 FIFA World Cup has proven to be an unpredictable but exciting tournament with unexpected winners and seeming underdogs beating strong football nations. While Ghanaians did not have the Black Stars to support, they have keenly supported the colours of other nations.

'From the green and white of Nigeria to the yellow, red and green of Senegal and even the red, blue and white of France, this is what 'Colours' represents.

'It's about celebration and the beauty in football unity and we are more than happy to provide the soundtrack to the pride in supporting people from various backgrounds'.

According to her, to drive home that important message, Coca-Cola also partnered with emerging artists and superstars alike from around the globe to create localized versions of the song and embrace an international theme of inclusion and celebration.

"Colours" is expected to be played across homes, hospitality venues and viewing centres this weekend as Ghanaians gather to support their ' colours of choice' as the football celebration comes to an end on Sunday 15th July 2018 when France take on Croatia in the FIFA World Cup Final.