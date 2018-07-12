Ghana's Thomas Partey Ready To Play In England

Ghana international, Thomas Partey says he will welcome the opportunity to play in the Premier League.

The combative midfielder has been one of the key figures for Diego Simeone's side since cementing his name in the team.

Partey signed a contract extension with Atletico Madrid before the end of the season, a deal which keeps him in Spain until 2022.

The 24-year-old will not fend off any chance to join a Club in the Premiership.

“At the moment, I am happy at my club but in football, you never know when and where you’ll be in the next day or year,” he told KweséESPN.

“The Premier League is a good league, it’s very competitive and has some of the best players in the world,” he added. “Hopefully, one day. I would like to play there.”

“My agents are on it so I will leave everything for them,” he added. “For me, I am happy playing football and I will continue to play where I am now until something comes up for consideration.”

“Football is a game we all enjoy,” the 25-year-old concluded. “What I have done, I enjoyed it but it does not put any responsibility on myself because I try to enjoy the game.

“I try to do all of the work I’m asked to do and make sure I do exactly what the coach says. I am only under pressure when I am in front of the TV cameras.”

Thomas Partey was named the Footballer of the year at the recently held Ghana Football Awards.