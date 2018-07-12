modernghana logo

Anthony Baffoe Grateful To FIFA After World Cup Duties

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Former Ghana international, Anthony Baffoe has expressed his gratitude after the warm reception received in Russia.

The Professional Footballer Association of Ghana chairman is currently in Russia to work as a match coordinator for the FIFA World Cup.

He supervised activities from the group stages of the competition has brought his work to an end after a month in the European country.

Baffoe has however expressed appreciation to the positive treatment in Russia.

Anthony Baffoe has been working as FIFA match coordinator for sometime now and has been at the last three edition of the World Cups.

The 53-year-old was honoured at the recently held Ghana Football Awards.

