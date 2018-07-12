PICTURES: How The British Media Reacted To England’s World Cup Exit

The England squad have been dubbed heroes by the media on the morning after they crashed out of the World Cup semi-final, losing 2-1 to Croatia in extra time.

Despite what is a devastating loss for Gareth Southgate and his team, not to mention supporters, many front pages focus on how far England made it through the tournament and the sense of national pride they instilled in the public.

Wednesday night’s game was England’s first semi-final in 28 years after the 1990 squad were defeated by West Germany in a penalty shoot-out.

The Times and The Guardian said it was the “end of the dream” while I said, “Southgate’s team will still return as heroes after superb World Cup effort”.

Many of the photos show the players embracing Southgate. Others show the team clapping and thanking the fans amid the disappointment.

See the front pages of the British newspapers below

Kkkk 2

Kkkk 1

Kkkk 3

Kkkk 4

Kkkk 5

Kkkk 6