A Breakdown Of Cristiano Ronaldo's Bumper Wages At Juventus

Following Cristiano Ronaldo move to Juventus from Real Madrid, it has emerged that the five-time Balon d'Or winner will earn €30 million a year after inking a four-year deal worth a whopping €120 million.

Here is the full breakdown of Cristiano Ronaldo's wages at Juventus

£106,180,616 (€120m) over his four-year deal

£26,545,154 (€30m) a year

£2,212,096 (€2.5m) a month

£510,483 (€576,923) a week

£72,925 (€82,417) a day

£3,038 (€3,434) an hour

£50.64 (€57.23) a minute

84p (€0.95) a second

The Portuguese star who spent 9 years at Real Madrid in Spain made 438 appearances, scored 450 goals and helped with 119 assists for the club.

The former Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon superstar won 4 Champions Leagues, 2 La Ligas, 2 Copa del Reys, 3 Club World Cups, 2 Spanish Super Cups, 3 UEFA Super Cups with the Spanish club including 4 Ballon d’Ors, 3 Golden Boots.