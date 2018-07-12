GHALCA Can Meet But Not Ghana FA - Deputy Attorney General

A Deputy Attorney General of Ghana, Godfred Dame has revealed that club under GHALCA can meet but the Ghana Football Association cannot.

This comes after the High Court appointed the Registrar of Companies as the official liquidator of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] on Thursday.

The court decided after it granted an injunction application by Attorney General to restrain the GFA and all it assigns from carrying out any official work.

The decision of the court means the registrar of companies, Jemima Oware, will manage all the assets of GFA until the hearing of the substantive petition for liquidation.

The government began moves to dissolve the Ghana Football Association after airing of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas “Number 12” documentary which exposed the rot in Ghana football.

"An order restraining the directors, members and officers of the GFA from holding meetings at all and doing anything relating to football," he told Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.

"They are in their right to present any petition to FIFA but the truth is that there must be respect for the laws of Ghana by the GFA and FIFA.

"FIFA itself when they came to Ghana indicated they have nothing against the government of Ghana enforcing its domestic laws in an attempt to deal with illegality and criminality are concern.

"Unless it's the clubs themselves, if GHALCA is holding such meetings that's fine but GFA as an entity cannot hold any meeting, can't exercise any powers at all."

However, the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association has challenged the Attorney General’s petition at the High Court seeking for the dissolution.