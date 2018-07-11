GFA DISSOLUTION: Gov't Must Be Careful - Alhaji Grusah

Astute football administrator and life patron of Division One side King Faisal, Alhaji Abdul Karim Grusah has applauded the two-man liaison committee set up by CAF and FIFA to lead Ghana football reforms but have called on the government not to dissolve the Ghana Football Association.

The decision to dissolve the country's football governing body emerges after the airing of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary which exposed the widespread of corruption in Ghana football.

However, the government in consultation with FIFA and CAF last two weeks have appointed businessman Dr Kofi Amoah and Oti Akenteng to lead Ghana football.

But according to the controversial football administrator, GHALCA had a very fruitful and insightful with the team and were happy Government was now ready to listen to them and further hoped the issues agreed on will be implemented.

“The meeting GHALCA had with the Liaison team went very well and the clubs were finally given a listening ear, I only hope Government will hear our plea," Alhaji said.

Alhaji further expressed his displeasure with the Government for wanting to dissolve the FA, saying the government is the highest authority and can lead reforms but dissolving the association is not the best way to go.

“I know most of the people there are incompetent and must be changed, that I agree with the government but the Association has not done anything wrong. The ones at fault should be expelled and not the Association being dissolved”, he added.