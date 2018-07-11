Aduana Stars To Appoint Kenich As New Head Coach

Zylofon Cash Premier League side Aduana Stars are set to name Kenichi Yatsuhashi as the head coach of the club after the exit of Yusif Abubakar.

According to reports, the Japanese-American trainer met Nana Agyemang Badu II who is the life patron of the club on Tuesday in Dormaa after Yusif Abubakar was shown the exit.

The Fire Boys finished the first round of the Premier League with 14 points at the 14th position and have picked up just a point in their CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

Abubakar, who joined the Dormaa based side from Techiman City two seasons ago left his position on Tuesday due to poor performance.

Kenichi Yatsuhashi parted company with Inter Allies last week for what the club described as insubordination on the part of the Japanese American.

He is expected to prepare the team for their CAF Confederation Cup game with AS Vita Club.

If he finally seals the move to Aduana, it will become the third Ghanaian team he has managed following stints with Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies.

Modernghana.com understands that he will be named exactly at 12:00 PM.