Official: Aduana Stars Part Ways With Yusif Abubakar

Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars have parted ways with head coach Yusif Abubakar.

“Yes, it’s true we have gone our separate ways but I don’t want to say more for now,” the former Hearts of Oak gaffer confirmed the news to Citi Sports.

Abubakar joined Aduana two years ago and guided them to the premier league title last season.

But Aduana's form in recent months has taken a nosedive with the club picking just one point from the two games they have played in the CAF Confederation Cup group stages.

Aduana dropped to CAF’s second-tier competition after humiliating results in the CAF Champions League despite huge investment in player acquisition towards that campaign.

The Ogya lads are also 14th on the Ghana Premier League table with 14 points at the halfway point of the season, even though they have played three games less.

Aduana now face a race against time to find Abubakar's replacement before next Wednesday's CAF Confederation Cup clash against Congolese side AS Vita Club.