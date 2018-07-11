I’ve No Problem With Requests For Visa Scandal Report – Hadzide

The Deputy Minister of Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide says citizens requesting for the report that led to his reinstatement should do so in a decent and decorous manner.

According to him, there is no problem with citizens asking for the Australia Visa Scandal report to be published, however, such calls should be channelled through the appropriate quarters.

This is after the Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, demanded that the government make the report public.

According to him, the President's declaration that the Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Pius Hadzide was not guilty hence his reinstatement is not enough proof that there was no wrongdoing.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr Hadzide said it was wrong for individuals to create the impression that President Nana Akufo Addo erred in reinstating him as deputy sports minister.

President Akufo-Addo at the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 26thdelegates conference on Saturday [July 7th], announced that the suspended Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide, will be reinstated.

President Akufo-Addo said an independent investigation into the recent Australia Commonwealth games visa scandal showed that Mr Hadzide was not complicit in the crime.

“I don't have a problem with anybody asking for any information to be put out, be it an investigation report. People have asked for the Chief Justice Committee report that investigated the EC. We are in a free country, people can make these calls, but I think that we should not create the impression that the publication of this report is a failure,” Mr Hadzide said.

“Now if anybody wants to see the results, we must find a much more decent approach to this matter. Rather than shouting it on the media. As though police investigations were supposed to be published by news conferences.”

Following protocol

Explaining why the report has not been made available to the public, he said there are protocols that needed to be adhered to after police investigations.

Furthermore, such reports are sent to the Presidency first before later being made available to the media, he added.

He also said claims that the President cleared him of any wrongdoing in the Visa scandal to please residents of his home region, Volta were untrue.