Reinstatement Of Hadzide And Baah Agyemang: Athletics Captain Writes To Akufo-Addo

The captain of the national athletics team, John Ampomah has urged President Akufo-Addo to treat all matters that tarnish the image of the country equally.

In an open letter addressed to President Akufo-Addo and published on Facebook, javelin thrower Ampomah said he was greatly pleased the President launched an investigation into Ghana's disastrous participation at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in April following allegations of visa racketeering.

According to Ampomah, national record holder in the javelin throw, the President's directive confirmed his interest in the fight against corruption.

However, Ampomah expressed worry that two persons - Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide, and the Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority, Kwadwo Baah Agyeman - suspended by Akufo-Addo over the scandal have been reinstated without the actual culprits being exposed.

"We hope the Anas exposé will not overshadow what happened in Australia and that you will treat all matters that tarnishes the image of our beloved country equally," Ampomah, who was the Team Ghana captain at the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Brazil stated in a post on his Facebook page.

Read the entire letter below;

To the President of the Republic,

Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo-Addo.

Dear Mr President,

In April of this year, Ghana's beautiful image was tainted by some egocentric individuals during the Commonwealth Games in Australia. The news quickly spread all over the world, casting a dark cloud not only on our athletes but also on Ghanaians who were seeking to travel to the games. As an athlete, I know that this scandal distracted and psychologically affected the performance of my teammates. On top of the scandal, some officials were believed to have absconded from the games’ village and they have not been found yet.

Mr President, we were greatly pleased when you called for an investigation into the matters as you further suspended individuals believed to have contributed to the misdeed. Such an action confirmed your interest in the fight against corruption as you promised

However, Mr President, today you reinstated two individuals who were believed to have taken part in the scandal without mentioning to Ghanaians and fans of our sports who the actual culprits were. Mr President, I believe you will agree with me that our country is highly divisive and it is reinforced by the current political atmosphere. I also believe you will agree with the fact that sports are the main form of entertainment that binds together the people of Ghana regardless of tribe, religion, or political affiliation.

We hope the Anas exposé will not overshadow what happened in Australia and that you will treat all matters that tarnishes the image of our beloved country equally.

Sincerely,

John Ampomah

Captain, Ghana Athletics.