Watch JJ Rawlings Sing Happy Birthday To Azumah Nelson (VIDEO)

It may be nine days till boxing legend Azumah Nelson turns 60 years on July 19 but his mentor former President Jerry John Rawlings has kickstarted the celebrations by cutting a birthday cake in his honour.

The event held Monday at Rawlings' Ridge residence also saw the former President find his voice to lead a 'Happy Birthday Song' for the three-time world boxing champion.

Nelson was accompanied to the early celebrations by former Kumasi Asante Kotoko management member and CEO of the Kenpong Group of Companies. Kennedy Somuah Agyapong.

Azumah recently paid tribute to former President Rawlings for the vital role he played in his career when he prevented him from joining the military.

Rawlings explained that he did not want the security that Azumah would get in joining the military to smother, contain or lessen the burning fire the boxer had in him.

The former President disclosed that Azumah’s lifestyle at the time was a source of motivation to his career and that is what he needed to be able to achieve the ultimate.

Watch the video of JJ Rawlings and friends singing Happy Birthday to Azumah Nelson below;