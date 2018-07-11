New Tae-Kwondo Vows To Unearth More Talents For Ghana

Mr Jeong In Cheol, the new Tae-Kwondo coach attached to the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF), has promised to help unearth more talents in the sport for Ghana.

Speaking to the media after his introduction at St. Kizito School, Nima where the GTF organized a demonstration with school children, he said Ghana has potential in martial arts and advised parents to encourage their children to learn Tae-Kwondo for self-discipline, good health and fitness.

He said the sport would also provide avenues for children to perform for their schools, clubs and the nation in the future.

Mr Fred Otu Lartey, President of the GTF, who is also Treasurer of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) said the trainer came at the right time as he has been tasked to unearth young boys and girls to form the basis of the next generation of Taekwondo players in Ghana.

He said sports in Ghana was on the decline and everybody must help to revive it.

He called on the media to support the lesser known sports by putting out more publications and appealed to corporate Ghana to help financially.

Mr Jeong In Cheol would be in Ghana for a minimum of one year and maximum of three years.