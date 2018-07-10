modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Football News

PFAG Wishes Kwadwo Asamoah Well At Inter Milan

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana have congratulated Kwadwo Asamoah for his move to Inter Milan.

The 29-year-old brought his six years relationship Juventus to an end last week.

Asamoah joined Inter Milan as a free agent and signed a three-year deal and has been handed the no.18 shirt.

The skilful midfielder won a total number of 13 titles with the Old Ladies.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

