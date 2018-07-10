PFAG Wishes Kwadwo Asamoah Well At Inter Milan

The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana have congratulated Kwadwo Asamoah for his move to Inter Milan.

The 29-year-old brought his six years relationship Juventus to an end last week.

Asamoah joined Inter Milan as a free agent and signed a three-year deal and has been handed the no.18 shirt.

We wish you all the best @Asabob20. Good luck. 🇬🇭 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/rucBAwvF80 — PFAG (@PFAGofficial) July 10, 2018

The skilful midfielder won a total number of 13 titles with the Old Ladies.