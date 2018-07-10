The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana have congratulated Kwadwo Asamoah for his move to Inter Milan. The 29-year-old brought his six years relat...
PFAG Wishes Kwadwo Asamoah Well At Inter Milan
The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana have congratulated Kwadwo Asamoah for his move to Inter Milan.
The 29-year-old brought his six years relationship Juventus to an end last week.
Asamoah joined Inter Milan as a free agent and signed a three-year deal and has been handed the no.18 shirt.
The skilful midfielder won a total number of 13 titles with the Old Ladies.