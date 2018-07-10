Three National Teams Moving To Camp For Upcoming Duties

The Black Princesses, Black Starlets and the Black Satellites would be move to camp on Monday 9th July 2018 for preparations ahead of their upcoming International assignments, after the two-member liaison team met with the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), on Monday in Accra.

The two-member liaison team constituted by the Federation of International Football (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) was to help streamline football activities in Ghana in the wake of the court injunction on Ghana Football Association (GFA) and all football activities was headed by Dr Kofi Amoah and supported by veteran coach and football Administrator Mr Francis Oti Akenteng.

A 21-member team of the Black Princesses, who were sent home after the court injunction have been called to resume a residential camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence at Prampram, ahead of their upcoming FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup, after which they are expected to continue their preparation in Spain in the coming days to put in final training for the tournament in France from 5th-24th August 2018.

The National U-17 male team, the Black Starlets would also report to camp for preparations ahead of the WAFU Zone B Championship to be hosted by Ghana later in August, 2018, where seven other West African Countries would join Ghana and one country selected from Zone A to compete for a slot for the U-17 African Cup of Nations to be hosted by Tanzania in 2019.

Coach Jimmy Cobbinah would also welcome his boys, the National U-20 male team to camp today as they prepare for the final qualifier of the U-20 African Cup of Nations with a two-leg affair.

Meanwhile information gathered by the GNA Sports reveals that the first leg for the Black Satellites game against Benin in Cape Coast, which was due for Friday 13th August, 2018 has been postponed to the following week after the two-member liaison team wrote to FIFA to ask for more time to get the team prepared after getting the green light to honour all international matches and competitions.