Yaw Boateng Gyan Slams Prez. Akuffo Addo, FIFA/CAF Liaison Team

A former National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress and the Board Chairman of Bofoakwa Tano, Yaw Boateng Gyan has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo and the FIFA/CAF liaison team.

After the airing of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary which uncovered the rot in Ghana football, FIFA, CAF and the government of Ghana have appointed astute businessman Dr Kofi Amoah and Oti Akenteng formed to lead the reform of football in the country.

But according to the former Black Stars Management Committee Chairman in an interview with Kumasi based Angel FM, president Akufo-Addo and the liaison team cannot do reform because they are not affiliates of the Football Association.

"Oti Akenteng and Dr Kofi Amoah don't have a club. What will they bring on board when they call for a meeting?" he quizzed.

"At times, let's be truthful to ourselves. This country is bounded by rules and regulations, however, our leaders become autocratic and possess as "thin-god" when they're elected into office," he said.

"Akuffo Addo has no capacity to take decision for the FA because he doesn't own a club.

"He can form a club called Okyeman Royals to become an official of the FA.

"The FA is capable of setting reform among us (football officials)," he added.