16 minutes ago | Football News

BREAKING NEWS: Real Madrid And Juventus Agree £105m Cristiano Ronaldo Deal

Juventus and Real Madrid have agreed a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo worth in the region of £105m, according to Sky sources.

It is believed that progress on the deal means an official announcement could be made as soon as Tuesday.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli was at Ronaldo's hotel in Greece on Tuesday as discussions continued over the move.

At the same time, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes was believed to be meeting Real Madrid.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been at Real for nine seasons after joining from Manchester United for a then world-record fee of £80m.

Ronaldo has gone on to become the club's all-time top scorer with 451 goals for Los Merengues.

As well as the individual records, Ronaldo has also added two La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys and four Champions Leagues to his trophy collection during his time in Spain.

