Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus Set To Sign Real Madrid Forward

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be confirmed as a Juventus player, possibly in a matter of hours.

It is understood an agreement has been reached between the two clubs that will see the 33-year-old Portuguese end a 10-year stay at the Bernabeu.

Ronaldo won four Champions Leagues at Real but had a turbulent relationship with president Florentino Perez.

He is now set to be unveiled as Juventus' record signing, eclipsing the £75.3m they paid for Gonzalo Higuain.

