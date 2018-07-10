Aduana Express Gratitude To Gov’t For Support

Aduana Stars has expressed their relief and gratitude to Government for their support.

The clubs communications director Oppong Evans has described the initiative by Government to cater for the inspection team from CAF as a relief.

“It’s a big relief to us. We will like to thank the Government for that initiative”, Oppong Evans told Modernghana.com.

This comes following a press release from the FIFA/CAF liaison team with football administrators yesterday. One of the key highlights of the presser was that as part of Aduana Stars’ participation in continental competition during this trying times of Ghana Football, the Liaison Team in conjunction with Government have taken full responsibility for the payment of Air travel and other cost associated with the inspection of the Nana Agyemang Badu II Stadium prior to Aduana’s game against AS Vita Club of Congo DR on July 18, 2018.

Oppong Evan explained that it is not every day that such help comes from the Governments. According to him, since Aduana commenced their continental competition, they have not received any help Government so this news is being received very well and they hope more comes their way as they move forward.

“When we started this African campaign we never had any support from the Government. It is only the FA that gave us 30,000 dollars during our first game. So we are very appreciative of the effort by Government of taking care of the inspection team, travelling cost, air ticket and the rest”

They are also hoping that from what Dr Amoah told them at the meeting that there are other forms of help on the way, they will continue to do more accordingly to push their African campaign.