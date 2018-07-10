Arsenal Sign Lucas Torreira From Sampdoria

Arsenal have completed the signing of Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria.

Torreira, 22, completed his medical at Arsenal's London Colney training base on Tuesday before the club announced the deal for an undisclosed fee.

The Uruguay midfielder, who featured in all five of their games at the World Cup, will be given a break before joining up with the rest of his new team-mates in early August.

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery told the club's website: "In Lucas Torreira, we have signed a young player who is a very bright talent in the game.

"A midfielder with great quality, I have enjoyed watching his performances for Sampdoria in the past two seasons, and we all saw him do very well for Uruguay in the World Cup.

"He is a young player already with good experience, but who wants to keep on growing. We welcome Lucas to Arsenal and look forward to him joining us soon for pre-season."

Emery has been busy in the transfer window already, signing Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, free agent right-back Stefan Lichtsteiner and Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno.