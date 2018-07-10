Ghanaians Enjoying Vibe Between John Paintsil And Shatta Mitchy

Football Brings Altogether When It Comes To The Love Of The Game, There Is No Language Barrier As It Has The Same Rules Across The Globe.

The lovely game also has another spice for connecting people. We’ve seen Rihanna fall in love over and over again because of football.

Spain international Gerald Pique’s love and music vibe with partner Shakira is a notable one too. So, football is a perfect way of connecting.

The Ghana Football Awards was held on Sunday, July 8, 2018, and that was an avenue to bring people together.

It did bring people together. Ghana’s boxing legend Azuma Nelson and the likes of former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah were all put Celebs and social media slay queens also found their way to compliment the awards night.

However, social media spotted a vibe. A vibe that has since been deemed special. Sharing laughter. Making small talks and smiling to the not so funny jokes of host Nathaniel Atto is how it all starts … sometimes.

Former Black Stars player John Paintsil sat by the former-ish queen of the Shatta Movement, Shatta Michy at the Ghana Football Awards and people can’t handle the vibe between the two.

It was lovely. It was nice. And you can definitely say it was football doing its own thing, sharing the love and putting smiles on faces. The crying comes on the football pitch alone.