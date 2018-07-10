Over 100 Athletes To Battle In Go On African Armwrestling Tourney

Over hundred athletes will battle for supremacy in the 9th Go On African Armwrestling challenge to be hosted in Accra from July 26 to July 29.

Reports from the Ghana Armwrestling Federation indicate that preparations for the forthcoming tournament is peaking by the day.

So far, 13 countries from the continent have confirmed participation in the expected uncompromising championship.

Twillium.com checks suggest that participating countries are putting in much by way of preparations; which has raised the stakes.

Ghana would be represented by Golden Arms who appear ready for the event.

Meanwhile, the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF) has confirmed that its General Secretary, Mircea Simionescu – Simicel, would be in the country to witness the event.

Ghana won the bid after winning majority of the votes cast against Morocco at the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) Congress held in Lagos, Nigeria, last year.

Go On Energy Drink, one of the finest beverages from Twellium Industries Limited is one of the major sponsors of the event.

An official of Twellium Industries has said that the support forms part of the company's plans to develop sports in the country.