Inter Milan Captain Welcomes Kwadwo Asamoah And Co.

Argentine international and Inter Milan skipper, Mauro Icardi has welcomed Ghana's Kwadwo Asamoah and other new signings to the club as they embark on pre-season for the new campaign.

Asamoah joined the 2010 UEFA Champions League winner from Serie A champions Juventus in a three-year deal.

Other players that have joined the Nerazzurri ahead of the new campaign includes Radja Nainggolan, Stefan De Vrij, Lautaro Martinez and Matteo Politano.

“After six weeks, we were missing the daily routine of training a bit. We all want to start the new season and play in the Champions League which had been our objective,” Icardi told Inter TV.

“It will be a training camp that’s different from the rest. We’ll prepare well for the Champions League, Serie A and develop chemistry with our new teammates including Kwadwo Asamoah and the rest.

“I welcome the new players again like I did before on the phone when they signed and they have to understand what Inter is like as a family. We met happily for the first training session and want to continue in the best way possible.”

Asamoah spent six seasons with Juventus, winning a total of 13 titles including six Serie A trophies.

The Ghana international will wear the no.18 shirt at the club.