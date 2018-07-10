Besiktas, Galatasaray Step Up Chase For Andre Ayew

Turkish giants Besiktas and Galatasaray have intensified their pursuit of Swansea forward Andre Ayew.

Ayew was disappointing for the Swans last season, failing to score after rejoining the side halfway through the season from West Ham for a club record £18m fee.

Swansea, who were relegated from the English Premier League last season are financially under pressure to offload Ayew who is one of the club’s higher earners and are in the hunt for potential suitors.

Both Besiktas and Galatasaray have begun talks with the Welsh side in an effort to snap up Ayew on a season-long loan.

The 28-year-old is understood to be looking for a way out at the Liberty Stadium, and the lure of Champions League football at Galatasaray coupled with a possible reunion with former Marseille and Swansea teammate Bafetimbi Gomis, who scored 29 goals in 33 appearances last season, looks to be the most likely destination.

Galatasaray were interested in a move for Ayew in January, eventually missing out to Swansea, and it comes as little surprise that they have revived that interest.