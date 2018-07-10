ATM Lauds Thomas Partey For Emerging As The Footballer Of The Year In Ghana

Spanish side, Atletico Madrid have hailed midfielder Thomas Partey after emerging as the best footballer at the maiden Ghana Football Awards in Accra over the weekend.

The Ghana international has been a key figure for Diego Simeone's side and won the UEFA Europa League last season.

Partey defeated fellow shortlisted candidates Jordan Ayew and Albert Adomah to claim the prize.

The versatile midfielder was also named the foreign-based player of the year, making him the biggest winner on the night.

A statement on the Rojiblancos website read;

"Our midfielder was voted as the Ghanian Footballer of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards in Accra. Back in May, he was also chosen as the Footballer of the Year by SWAG.

Thomas Partey had a brilliant 2017/18 season, which saw him grow tremendously as a footballer. For our club, he played 50 matches and scored five times. Thanks to his brilliant season, Thomas was voted as Ghana Football Awards’ Footballer of the Year, ahead of Jordan Ayew, Richard Ofori and Albert Adomah.

However, that wasn’t the only individual award he won this season. Back in May, he was chosen by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) as the Footballer of the Year. It was the 43d celebration of the prestigious award and Thomas was chosen ahead of Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, Christian Atsu and Daniel Nii Adjei thanks to his fine season for our club and country.

Due to his versatility as a footballer, Diego Pablo Simeone deployed Thomas in numerous positions throughout the season such as defensive midfielder, right winger and right-back.

Well done, Thomas!"