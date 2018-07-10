GNPC To Build 6 Pitches In The Country This Year

Dr. Kwame Baah Nuakoh

The Ghana National Petroleum Cooperation (GNPC) is set to construct six (6) artificial pitches in the country as part of the Cooperate Social Responsibility (CSR), General Manager for the Sustainability Development department of GNPC, Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh has said.

Today on Asempa Fm, Dr Baah Nuakoh disclosed that they are poised to lift the six pitches in the country for Ghanaians to help promote sports in the country whiles giving back to the society. According to him, the project is part of a short team exercise that will be commencing this year having already secured the grounds for the first artificial pitch in Bekwai in the Ashanti Region.

Other places that will be benefiting from this project includes Efiekuma in Sekondi in the Western Region, Koforidua in the Eastern region, Asokwa and then the Brong Ahafo Region. The Tarkwa T &A Park is also set to be converted into an artificial Pitch with major improvements all over.

He also explains that the GNPC which has been a long-term financier of the Black Stars has seen that they should come up with lasting projects and invest in them to benefit the country for the long-term rather than just financing National teams to play matches outside of the country.

He also adds that the GNPC uses oil money to support the Black Stars and in carrying out its CSR activities but because the oil may not be there forever, it is essential that environment and social amenities that will benefit society. Particularly provide sporting infrastructure that will be of long-term benefits to the public.

In a nutshell on the Pitches to be constructed, Dr Kwame Baah Nuakoh emphasized that currently there are not enough pitches in the country. With the ones, we have been below standards and needing improvements. Therefore the need to build more artificial pitches to help improve the sports in the country.

Other projects being carried out by the GNPC includes the drilling of boreholes, classroom blocks, and science laboratories to help society. Training programs and coaching programs will later be organized to enhance the technical aspects of the game.