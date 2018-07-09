Africna Countries Must Perform Well At World Cup - Stephen Appiah

Former Ghana international, Stephen Appiah has reiterated that African countries must live up to expectations at the FIFA World Cup.

The five countries which represented the continent at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia failed to live up to expectation.

All the countries were crashed out of the competition in the group stages.

And the former Juventus man believes the performance of the countries which represented the continent at the ongoing Mundial in Russia was so appalling and disgraceful.

“I think African countries must lift up their game at the World Cup. Is not good if all our participants are eliminated at the group stage, not encouraging at all,” Appiah told the Media doing the Ghana Football Awards

“We lack in some technical aspect, Nigeria were six minutes away from making it to the next stage but they could not delay time and stood there for Argentina to score.

"Belgium resorted to technical time delay against Brazil in the final six minutes when the heat was on them. They always located Hazard who stood on the ball and drew fouls just to kill time, is about time we learn some of this things,”

Appiah qualified Ghana to the World Cup as Captain in both 2006 and 2010 when the country went beyond the group stage.

He is now the technical coordinator of the Black Stars.