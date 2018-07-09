Patrick Razak Slams Anas Over Number 12 Documentary

Accra Hearts of Oak winger, Patrick Razak, has described as unfair, the manner in which TigerEyeP1 and ace Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas used his name in their latest undercover work titled "Number12: When Misconduct and Greed Becomes The Norm", a documentary that has at the moment, left Ghana football in limbo.

Razak also is saddened by the circumstances under which his name was used and is unhappy that the documentary has given a misconception about his competence, creating the impression that he was called up due to someone's influence and not his hard work, hence his worry.

In the documentary which was aired a month ago, officials of TigerEyeP1, posing as interested parties, were captured giving money to the chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association, Mr Eddie Doku meant to influence him to use his position as management committee chairman of Black Stars Team B, to get Patrick Razak called up into the team for the 2017 WAFU tournament hosted by Ghana.

"I have been very sad and worried because that documentary portrayed a different perception about my ability and that could affect my career in so many ways. I worked hard to be where I am today, and was not a bad player at that time, for someone to have had to influence the authorities to get me into the Black Stars team, or even give me playing time. I got called up on merit at that time, given my form and how well I was playing for my club.

“At the time the WAFU tournament was held, I was in top form just as I am today and that was why they invited me to the camp, but documentary sought to portray that I was called upon someone’s influence which is very discouraging and damning," he told the Graphic Sports yesterday.

The enterprising player continued: "This is the first time I am commenting on this issue and I want to state categorically that I had no knowledge of any money paid to anyone and my call-up to the Black Stars B as well as my exploits at the tournament were earned on merit, but not what the documentary suggested."

Razak was phenomenal in the WAFU tourney making dazzling runs, turning their opponent's defense upside down and produced some crucial assists when it mattered most to give Ghana gold at the end of the competition.