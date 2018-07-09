Number12: I’ll Clean Up Mess In Football - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised to crack the whip to clean up the mess that has engulfed Ghana football over the years and says his decision to dissolve the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was to begin a process of sanitising the management of the game in the country.

Speaking at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) annual delegates’ conference at Koforidua last Saturday, the President emphasised his resolve to apply the principles of accountability to ensure football was cleaned in the country.

It was based on this principle that the President said he invited police inquiry into the conduct of former GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was captured in #Number12, a documentary by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, with the former football chief using President Akufo-Addo’s name to extort money from undercover businessmen.

“The same principle of accountability motivated the government’s decision to call for a police inquiry into the conduct of the then president of the Ghana Football Association, as revealed in the now famous Anas Aremeyaw Anas #Number12 documentary, and to begin the steps for the dissolution of the GFA in order to create the grounds for sanitising the administration of football in our country”, President Akufo Addo said.

Throwing more light on the visa scandal that overshadowed Ghana’s participation in this year’s Commonwealth Games in Australian and resulted in the suspension of the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide, among other high ranking officials for their alleged roles in the embarrassment to the nation, the President revealed that he was ready to reinstate Mr Hadzide because police investigations into the issue had exonerated the Mr Hadzide of any complicity.

Due to that, President Akufo Addo said the deputy Minister would be allowed to commence work today to continue his good services to the nation.

“I received the police report on the Australia visa scandal, which has exonerated the suspended Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports from any complicity in the visa fraud.

“I will lift his suspension on Monday, and return him to office. I will maintain this approach during my entire tenure.”

The President was, however, silent about the fate of Kwadwo Baah-Agyeman, the suspended board chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA) and its Director General, Robert Sarfo Mensah, who was also put on ice by the president pending an investigation into their alleged roles in the scandal.

However, inside sources disclosed to the Graphic Sports hinted that Mr Baah-Agyeman and Mr Mensah are unlikely to be reinstated to their positions, especially after the latter was also captured in the Anas expose receiving money allegedly to influence the invitation of a player into the national team.