FIFA/CAF Liaison Team To Pay GFA Salaries, Support Aduana Stars In CAF Confed Cup

The liaison team formed by FIFA and CAF with support from the Government of Ghana to find the way for Ghana football after the effects of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary has stated it will pay the outstanding salaries of workers of the Ghana Football Association.

The Ghana Football Association has not functioned since June 8 when the Ghana Police Service declared it a crime scene in the aftermath of the airing of the Anas tape and its workers have not been at their posts.

The fate of the workers of the FA has been in the balance since the closure of the office since the entity pays its own staff from its coffers and not from government funds or support.

The decision to pay what is owed the workers of the Ghana FA was contained in a press release, signed by GFA Technical Director, Francis Oti Akenteng, and put out on Monday by the liason team after its meeting with club owners and the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).

The press release also indicated its readiness to support Aduana Stars Football Club in its current CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

The team is set to face AS Vita on July 18 on Dormaa in the Brong Ahafo Region and an inspection team from CAF is to arrive in Ghana to check on Aduana’s home ground as per CAF’s rules and regulations.

On the matter of reforms for Ghana, the liaison team stated that its aim was to ensure that footballing activities in the country would continue especially as Ghana was not under a ban from FIFA.

The team said it would assist the various national teams such as the Black Maidens and Black Princesses to take part in the various international competitions they had qualified to play in.

It also urged club owners and officials to work together with it to bring sanity to the local game. It also said that suggestions from club owners were very welcome to find the way forward and bring the needed changes to Ghana football.

The meeting was attended by several club owners and officials including Hearts of Oak CEO, Togbe Afede XIV.

Below is the full press release:

The FIFA/CAF Liaison team met Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Monday, 9th July 2018 to first and foremost introduce the team to GHALCA and Club owners to look at the way forward for Ghana Football. Prior to this meeting, the Liaison team met the leadership of GHALCA who pledged their unflinching support.

During the July 9, 2018 encounter, Dr Kofi Amoah in his opening speech enumerated that;

Football matches and Competitions were about athletes who were aspiring for greatness and the expectant fans, anxious for the roller coaster of emotional highs and lows. For football to be able to sustain its unique place in the global arena of sports, it’s required that the game is organised, managed and administered within the culture and practice of transparency that also abides by the highest standards of ethical conduct. The administration and operation of the game of football must also if it is to be financially healthy and sustainable, operate within higher standards of corporate governance.

Dr. Amoah also reiterated that the appointment of the Liaison team was by FIFA and CAF in conjunction with Government.

The mandate was to sustain the continuity of football operations in Ghana especially the National Teams. Various arrangements have been made for the National Teams to commence camping in Prampram.

The leader of the Liaison Team also called for unity and opined that the Liaison team was ready to listen and collaborate with all the stakeholders. The thoughts of the clubs were to be put in writing and submitted to the Liaison team through GHALCA on the areas of reform in restructuring to help improve Ghana Football.

He asked for a greater collaboration within the establishment of FIFA and CAF Statutes and identify areas which may require amendments.

Dr Amoah also averred that the Government was committed to the participation of Ghana’s National teams in the various competitions. He called on clubs to release players for camping and added that FIFA had not banned Ghana from football, therefore the activities of the National teams cannot be done in isolation since the clubs were a bedrock to provision of players to the National teams.

PARTICIPATION OF ADUANA STARS FC IN THE CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

On the participation of Aduana Stars Football Club, in the CAF Confederation Cup, the Liaison Team in conjunction with Government have taken full responsibility for the payment of Air travel and other cost associated with the inspection of the Nana Agyemang Badu II Stadium prior to Aduana’s game against AS Vita Club of Congo DR on July 18, 2018. The Liaison team is working frantically to get the team go far.

GFA STAFF SALARIES

On the issue of staff salaries, the Government had decided to pay the outstanding salaries of the GFA Staff.

In concluding on his opening remarks, Dr. Amoah said that the situation Ghana was presently faced with was a golden opportunity for greater reforms with regard to the operation of the Ghana Football Association.

COMMENTS OF ATTENDEES

Leading personalities including Accra Hearts Oak’s Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV stated that the initiative taken by FIFA and the Government of Ghana was in the right direction. He asked for greater collaboration with the Liaison team and tasked clubs to give their support to the team and commit to the strictest honesty going forward. The National House of Chiefs President, also called for total restructuring, whiles taking advantage of the situation to restore confidence.

The meeting saw other very important Football Administrators including, Abdul Karim Grunsa, Randy Abbey, Fred Pappoe, George Amoako, Benjamin Nanabanyin Eyison, Mark Noonan, Fred Acheampong, Charles Kwadwo Ntim (Mickey Charles) Alhaji Raji, Jones Alhassan Abu and the entire leadership of GHALCA led by Mr. Cudjoe Fianoo.

At the end of the meeting, it was unanimously resolved that the Liaison team should work for the interest of Ghana Football bearing in mind that it has the full support of the Clubs.

The Clubs also asked the Liaison team to work closely with FIFA and Government in restoring normalcy to Football.

Dr. Amoah thanked GHALCA and the Clubs for attending the meeting and gave the assurance that the Liaison team was going to be a conduit between them, FIFA and Government. He also indicated that various processes of engaging stakeholders were going to continue and urged all and sundry to channel its grievances, suggestion and the way forward with regard to Ghana Football to the Liaison team.

Thank you.

SIGNED

FRANCIS OTI-AKENTENG

(MEMBER, LIAISON TEAM)