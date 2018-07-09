Kofi Dickson And Jessica Tei Share Honours At 2nd MTN Invitational Golf Tournament

There was a huge turn out of golfers for the second edition of the MTN Invitational Golf tournament which was held at the Achimota Golf for the first time last Friday.

For the premier Golf Club to host the event was historic and the event recorded one of the highest turnouts with about a hundred golfers from all over the country participating in the 18-hole stable ford event.

Thirteen handicappers, Kofi Dickson recorded a 39 stable ford score to beat Kwaku Ofosuhene, on countback, who beat Carl Brew-Aidoo by just a stroke.

Jessica Tei, playing on handicap five recorded a 39 stable ford score to emerge tops in the ladies A category, beating Leticia Amponsah Mensah by five strokes

Yaw Afriyie left the course with the men’s B ultimate prize after recording a 41 Stableford score; beating Ben Gustav Barth by two strokes. Charles Asante finished third with a 37 stable ford points.

The ladies B event saw Agnes Adams emerging tops with 38 Stableford points, while Helen Appah followed with 37 points.

Frank Tackie won the men’s closest to the pin prize, while Joy Arkutu picked the ladies version.

The longest drive prize, men went to Kanwal Bajina with the ladies version going to Vivian Dick.

MTN’s MD Sam Addo revealed that the Invitational Tournament was targeted at high-value subscribers and that they(MTN) attaches importance to it.

He said the event also sought to bring their high grade clients together to interact and to share ideas besides the health benefits associated with the playing of golf.

The MTN Invitational Golf Tournament – A tournament for champions is a special initiative of telecommunications giant [MTN Ghana] with the aim of bringing together CEO’s under one umbrella to socialize and network whilst promoting the sport – golf.