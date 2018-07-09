2018 World Cup: Brazil Fans ‘Welcome Back’ Players By Throwing Stones At Team Bus [VIDEO]

The 2018 World Cup was supposed to be redemption for Neymar and Brazil. Instead, they crashed out of the quarterfinals against Belgium and the team bus was greeted by fans throwing stones in disgust.

For a long time, the pressure put on England players to deliver a World Cup win or at least a decent run at the thing was given as one of many reasons for the Three Lions underperforming.

If people in England feel like that pressure has always been too much then it’s nothing compared to the pressure that is put on any Brazil side, expected to win all their games and every World Cup.

Imagine this happening in Ghana. pic.twitter.com/weqII41ER3 — Veronica Commey (@VeronicaCommey) July 9, 2018

They struggled to a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in the first group game before two late goals against Costa Rica settled the nerves and a 2-0 win over Serbia took them through as group winners.

The win over Mexico in the second round cemented them as tournament favourites and it looked like they were just getting into the swing of things, only to be chopped down by Belgium.

After the defeat, they returned home and footage from Twitter suggests they didn’t get the warmest of welcomes:

Brazil went 2-0 down in the first half against Belgium with Fernandinho’s own goal being followed up by a magical finish from Kevin de Bruyne, but in the second half, they laid siege to the European’s goal.

Renato Augusto pulled one back for Brazil and the substitute could have scored another whilst Philippe Coutinho and Neymar also might have scored.

Gabriel Jesus might have won a penalty when Vincent Kompany took him down in the penalty area but even the VAR officials didn’t think it should have been a spot kick, not to say they also weren’t wrong.

Ultimately though the Red Devils’ defence was excellent and through Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and De Bruyne they counter-attacked brilliantly and caused the Selecao problems all night.

Brazil haven’t won the World Cup since 2002 which is their second longest run without winning it