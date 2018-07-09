Former Hearts of Oak Captain Thomas Abbey Begins Pre-Season With Ismaily

Former Hearts of Oak winger, Thomas Abbey has begun pre-season with Egyptian side Ismaily ahead of the new campaign.

Abbey who missed the majority of the last season through injury is back on the field with his peers.

The Ghana international has been having sessions with his peers at the Ismailia Stadium and he is fully fit for the impending campaign.

The former Black Stars B player last game for Ismaily was a five minutes appearance against El El Raja on April 22, 2018.

However, he made four appearances for the Mango Boys and spent two months in the treatment room with a knee injury.