2018 World Cup: It's Sad Ghana Didn't Qualify - Thomas Partey

Ghana international, Thomas Partey says he it is sad the country failed to qualify for the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The four-time African champions failed to make it to a four straight successive World Cup appearance after losing the only slot available in Group E to Egypt.

The Pharaoh's failed to impress in the World Cup after they failed to win a single match in the Mundial.

With the Mundial set to end this weekend, the Athletico Madrid midfield kingpin has admitted feeling sad when watching the World Cup.

“It’s sad because we could not qualify for the World Cup,” he said.