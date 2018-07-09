C.K Akonnor Endorses Purge Of Ghana’s Football

C.K Akonnor, who was recently relieved of his duties as head coach of Ashanti Gold FC has endorsed the decision by Government to cleanse football in Ghana following the rot that was uncovered in the wake of the Number 12 documentary put together by Anas.

The documentary has pushed the Attorney General to place an interlocutory injunction on the GFA, preventing them from carrying out their activities which include the running of the Ghana Premier League.

The former Black Stars captain, however, wants the process of reviving football in the country to be quickened as the current situation has taken a toll on fans, players and team owners alike.

“There should be a clean up because of its a mess now.

“I hope the authorities will look into it deeply and try to organise quickly.

“Administrators and club owners are paying money and its disturbing.

“I hope a decision will soon be taken as early as possible so players and fans can enjoy their football,” he told Citi Sports in an interview.

The entire second round of the Ghana Premier League is yet to start as a result of the freeze.