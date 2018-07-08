Swansea City Coach Unsure Of Jordan Ayew's Future

Swansea City manager Graham Potter says he is uncertain about the future of Ghana striker Jordan Ayew.

The 26-year-old and club mate Alfie Mawson are currently subjects of transfer talks following their incredible performance for the Jack Army who have been relegated from the Premier League.

Fulham saw an initial £8 million bid for Ayew rejected while Mawson's move to West Ham United seems to have fallen through.

“There is an interest in those two players. They have proved themselves at Premier League level but they are both aware of the situation and that any deal has to be right for us,” he said, as quoted by WalesOnline.

“They have been very respectful of that and their attitude and response has been good but it is ongoing. It is hard to predict (if they could still be here at the start of the season) and would be unfair for me to speculate.”

He added: “At the moment, Ayew and Mawson are here and they have been great. I don’t think everything can be fixed in one go, it would be unrealistic to say that. We have to make the right decisions, and not quick and easy ones.

“We have to be responsible. We have a short-term need to be competitive in the Championship, but there is also a longer-term rebuilding process.”

Ayew was Swansea City top scorer last season with 11 goals and was voted Players' Player of the Year.