Number12: CAF Bans Kenya’s Marwa Range For Life, Others Get Various Sanctions

Kenyan assistant referee Marwa Range, has been banned by CAF for life from all football activities by the governing body.

This comes after Anas Aremeyaw Anas sent a copy of his "Number 12" video to CAF.

The other ten other match officials who has been sanctioned after their sitting on Saturday includes, Boukari Ouedraogo, Referee (Burkina Faso), Denis Dembele, Referee (Cote d’Ivoire), Marius Tan, Assistant Referee (Cote d’Ivoire), Bi Valere Gouho, Assistant Referee (Cote d’Ivoire), Coulibay Abou, Referee (Cote d’Ivoire), Jallow Ebrima, Assistant Referee (Gambia), Moriba Diakite, Assistant Referee (Mali), Demba Boubou, Assistant Referee (Mauritania), Maman Raja Abba Malan Ousseini, Assistant Referee (Niger) and Yanissou Bebou, Referee (Togo).

Africa's football governing body release announcing the decisions only mentioned they were based on “cases of the referees named in media” but are believed to be from the recent revelations by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

However, several football officials were captured on camera accepting bribe in a sting operation by the Ghanaian undercover journalist.

Marwa Range, who was included in the match officials in the ongoing World Cup in Russia, had to withdraw from his role as an assistant referee after he was shown in a footage accepting six hundred dollars from a man posing as an official of a Ghanaian premiership team.

Below is the Caf release:

On 7th July 2018, the Disciplinary Board of Confédération Africaine de Football held a meeting in order to decide over the cases of the referees named in media.

The following decisions were taken by the CAF Disciplinary Board regarding the referees involved.