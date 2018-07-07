Number12: CAF Provisionally Suspend 10 Ghanaian Refs, Face Disciplinary Board Aug. 5

The Confederations of Africa Football [CAF] has provisionally suspended handed 10 Ghanaian referees with respect to their actions in the famous Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary dubbed "Number 12".

The video captured over 80 match officials taking bribe to change the outcome of the game.

The officials – a mixture of centre and assistant referees are scheduled to have their day with Caf’s Disciplinary Board together with Liberia’s Jerry Yekeh next month.

In a press release on Saturday, Africa's football governing body said:

“The following officials are provisionally suspended pending their appearance in front of the Disciplinary Board on 5th August 2018.

Mr. Lathbridge Reginald, Referee (Ghana) Mr. Bello Aboudou, Referee (Ghana) Mr. Nantierre Eric, Assistant Referee (Ghana) Mr. Fleischer Cecil, Referee (Ghana) Mr. Anafo Nathan, Referee (Ghana) Mr. Ouedraogo Dawood, Referee (Ghana) Mr. Salifu Malik, Assistant Referee (Ghana) Mrs. Akongyam Theresa, Women Assistant Referee (Ghana) Mr. Badiu Brahim, Assistant Referee (Ghana) Mr. Yekeh Jerry, Referee (Liberia) Mr. David Laryea, Assistant Referee (Ghana)

Referee Lathbridge, who leads the list, is already serving a lifetime ban in Ghana for his negligence that led to the delay in the start of the 2017/18 ZylofonCash Premier League.

He was later shown in the June 6 documentary by Anas as among referees who took money to compromise games.