Anas Video: 22 CAF referees suspended

The Disciplinary Board of Confédération Africaine de Football has suspended all the 11 referees caught on tape taking bribes in the Number 12 documentary by the undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

A statement from CAF said: On 7th July 2018, the Disciplinary Board of Confédération Africaine de Football held a meeting in order to decide over the cases of the referees named in media and concluded that “All referees and assistant referees who appeared in the Anas exposé should not be appointed for any football match“

Read the full statement below

MEDIA RELEASE

DECISIONS OF THE DISCIPLINARY BOARD OF 7th JULY 2018

On 7th July 2018, the Disciplinary Board of Confédération Africaine de Football held a meeting in order to decide over the cases of the referees named in media.

The following decisions were taken by the CAF Disciplinary Board regarding the referees involved.

1. Mr. Marwa Range, Assistant Referee (Kenya) : life ban from all CAF related football activities;

2. Mr. Boukari Ouedraogo, Referee (Burkina Faso): 5 years ban from all CAF related football activities;

3. Mr. Denis Dembele, Referee (Cote d’Ivoire): 6 years ban from all CAF related football activities;

4. Mr. Marius Tan, Assistant Referee (Cote d’Ivoire): 2 years ban from all CAF related football activities;

5. Mr. Bi Valere Gouho, Assistant Referee (Cote d’Ivoire): 2 years ban from all CAF related football activities;

6. Mr. Coulibay Abou, Referee (Cote d’Ivoire): 2 years ban from all CAF related football activities;

7. Mr. Jallow Ebrima, Assistant Referee (Gambia): 10 years ban from all CAF related football activities;

8. Mr. Moriba Diakite, Assistant Referee (Mali) : 5 years ban from all CAF related football activities;

9. Mr. Demba Boubou, Assistant Referee (Mauritania) : 5 years ban from all CAF related football activities;

10. Mr. Maman Raja Abba Malan Ousseini, Assistant Referee (Niger) :5 years ban from all CAF related football activities;

11. Mr. Yanissou Bebou, Referee (Togo): 10 years ban from all CAF related football activities.

The following officials are provisionally suspended pending their appearance in front of the Disciplinary Board on 5th August 2018.

1. Mr. Lathbridge Reginald, Referee (Ghana)

2. Mr. Bello Aboudou, Referee (Ghana)

3. Mr. Nantierre Eric, Assistant Referee (Ghana)

4. Mr. Fleischer Cecil, Referee (Ghana)

5. Mr. Anafo Nathan, Referee (Ghana)

6. Mr. Ouedraogo Dawood, Referee (Ghana)

7. Mr. Salifu Malik, Assistant Referee (Ghana)

8. Mrs. Akongyam Theresa, Women Assistant Referee (Ghana)

9. Mr. Badiu Brahim, Assistant Referee (Ghana)

10. Mr. Yekeh Jerry, Referee (Liberia)

11. Mr. David Laryea, Assistant Referee (Ghana)

Source: Ghana/otecfmghana.com/Bismark Kelly Koomson