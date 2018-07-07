Wimbledon 2018: Top Seed Halep Loses To Su-wei In Third Round

Top seed Simona Halep went out of Wimbledon in the third round after losing an epic three-set battle against Hsieh Su-wei.

The Taiwanese world number 48's serve was broken seven times and she saved a match point before winning 3-6 6-4 7-5 in two hours and 20 minutes.

It means Czech seventh seed Karolina Pliskova is the only top-10 player remaining in the women's singles draw.

It is the first time Hsieh, 32, has reached the last 16 of the singles.

The 2013 doubles champion will now play Dominika Cibulkova after the Slovak beat 15th seed Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-2 6-2.