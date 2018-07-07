Reforms Cannot Be Done With Us - George Afriyie Tells Gov't

Former Ghana Football Association vice president, George Afriyie has insisted that the government cannot clean the mess in Ghana football without involving clubs administrators.

Football-related activities in the country have been brought to stand still after the airing of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary which uncovered the rot in Ghana football.

However, FIFA and the Confederation of African Football [CAF] have appointed Mr Francis Oti Akenteng and Dr. Kofi Amoah as liaison officers for Ghana, to ensure the smooth participation of the country in upcoming international competitions.

According to FIFA, the two-man team comprising Mr Akenteng, Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Dr Amoah a businessman, would see to it that the Ghana U-20 female team participates in the FIFA Women's World World Cup slated for France from 5th-24th August, 2018, as well as the National U-17 Female team’s World Cup in Uruguay later in the year.

But speaking to Asempa FM, the Liberty Professionals director believes the government cannot initiate reforms without the forerunners of football since whatever reforms they arrive at, will have to receive an endorsement from the FA’s Congress prior to implementation.

“Government is doing well in trying to clean the system of rot but sidelining the Football Association is not the best since all proposed reforms end with us and we will vote on its implementation”, he said.