2018 World Cup: England Reaching Semi-Final Is 'Incredible Feeling' - Gareth Southgate

England's appearance in a first World Cup semi-final since 1990 is an "incredible feeling", says boss Gareth Southgate.

Goals by Harry Maguire and Dele Alli sealed a 2-0 last-eight win over Sweden to leave them one game from the final.

England must now prepare for a momentous match in Moscow on Wednesday against the winner of the quarter-final between hosts Russia and Croatia.

"Russia in Moscow would be an incredible game," Southgate said.

England have not reached the final since winning the World Cup in 1966, while it is only the third time they have reached the last four.

"I hope everyone at home enjoys tonight because it's not often this happens," added Southgate to BBC Sport. "It is an incredible feeling."