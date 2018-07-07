modernghana logo

Sassuolo Coach Hails KP Boateng's Qualities

Head coach of US Sassuolo, Roberto De Zerbi has hailed the qualities of new signing Kevin Prince Boateng.

The Ghana international joined the Neroverde from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

The former Las Palmas man signed a two-year deal after completing his move.

The 31-year-old attacker was unveiled on Friday afternoon at the Mapei headquarters in Sassuolo with CEO of the Giovanni Carnevali taking part in the conference table.

Speaking to reporters at his official unveiling today, Coach Roberto praised the qualities of the former AC Milan ace.

“He is a quality player, the quality players must be put on the pitch.

"I know him well, he is intelligent, mature and strong, he can play different roles,” he added.

