TO IMPROVING OUR MODERN ECONOMIC STANDARD WE MUST AVOID ECONOMIC THINKING BASED ON THE CONDITIONS OF THE PAST.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
TO IMPROVING OUR MODERN ECONOMIC STANDARD WE MUST AVOID ECONOMIC THINKING BASED ON THE CONDITIONS OF THE PAST.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
Kevin Prince Boateng Delighted With US Sassuolo Move
Kevin Prince Boateng has expressed his delight after completing his move to US Sassuolo.
The Ghana international joined the Italian side on Friday from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.
Prince Boateng signed a two-year deal with the Green and Black lads on Thursday.
The former Tottenham Hotspurs and Las Palmas man was unveiled on Friday afternoon at the Mapei headquarters in Sassuolo.
This is the second time KP Boateng is making a return to the Italian Serie A after winning the title with AC Milan in 2012 and will be hoping to hit the ground running with Sassuolo.