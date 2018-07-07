modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Football News

Kevin Prince Boateng Delighted With US Sassuolo Move

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Kevin Prince Boateng has expressed his delight after completing his move to US Sassuolo.

The Ghana international joined the Italian side on Friday from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Prince Boateng signed a two-year deal with the Green and Black lads on Thursday.

The former Tottenham Hotspurs and Las Palmas man was unveiled on Friday afternoon at the Mapei headquarters in Sassuolo.

This is the second time KP Boateng is making a return to the Italian Serie A after winning the title with AC Milan in 2012 and will be hoping to hit the ground running with Sassuolo.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

