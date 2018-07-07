Kevin Prince Boateng Delighted With US Sassuolo Move

Kevin Prince Boateng has expressed his delight after completing his move to US Sassuolo.

The Ghana international joined the Italian side on Friday from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Prince Boateng signed a two-year deal with the Green and Black lads on Thursday.

The former Tottenham Hotspurs and Las Palmas man was unveiled on Friday afternoon at the Mapei headquarters in Sassuolo.

Happy to be back in Italy and to start my new adventure with @SassuoloUS #forzasasol pic.twitter.com/Uq0nciH4hE — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) July 7, 2018

This is the second time KP Boateng is making a return to the Italian Serie A after winning the title with AC Milan in 2012 and will be hoping to hit the ground running with Sassuolo.